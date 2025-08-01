USL1 FC Naples

ICE-COLD Penalty Stop!: USL Jagermeister Cup Save of the Round 4 Winner: Joel Serrano - FC Naples

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video


Check out the FC Naples Statistics



United Soccer League One Stories from August 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central