Ice Bears Hosting Charity Casino Night for New Year's Eve

The Knoxville Ice Bears are hosting the Ice Bears Foundation Casino Night at the team's home game on New Year's Eve against Pensacola. The event will begin Friday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. and will last until 11. The Ice Bears play against the Ice Flyers beginning at 6 o'clock.

Fans can purchase tickets to the event online through the team's official website in advance, or purchase them at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum the night of the game at Fan Assistance. A separate ticket to the Casino Night must be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Knoxville Ice Bears Foundation. The Knoxville Ice Bears Charitable Foundation is a 5-1 (c)(3) charity organization devoted to funneling the excitement of professional hockey toward the needs of the community. The management and employees of the Knoxville Ice Bears are fully invested in the support of physical activity and education of the community through hockey.

Players will attend the event following the conclusion of the game. Attendees of the Casino Night can turn in their chips for raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes.

