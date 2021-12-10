Dawgs Announce Three Player Transactions

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Henry Dill

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that goaltender Henry Dill has been activated from the 30-day injured reserve list, and the team has signed forward Dmitri Kuznetsov and defenseman Brett Menton.

Dill was Roanoke's starting goaltender on Opening Night against Fayetteville, saving 18 of the 21 shots he faced for the Dawgs that night. He hasn't appeared in a game for the team since, but will be available for selection beginning tonight. The six-foot-two goalie played 24 combined regular season games during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons for the Dawgs, registering an 8-8-0 record during his time with Roanoke prior to this season, while tallying a .917 save percentage and 2.72 goals allowed average in the 2019-2020 season.

Kuznetsov joins Roanoke after a hot stretch of play in the FPHL for the Danbury Hat Tricks. The six-foot forward has 12 goals and five assists in 14 games since joining the Hat Tricks, after starting the season with Knoxville in the SPHL. This is Kuznetsov's fifth professional season, as he's played in Russia, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany in past seasons.

Menton is swapping sides in Macon this weekend, joining Roanoke after playing the first 16 games of the season with the Mayhem. The five-foot-ten defenseman has one assist and 23 penalty minutes in the SPHL this season, but will now suit up for the Dawgs against his former squad tonight. Prior to this season, Menton spent time in the FPHL and Sweden during his professional career.

Roanoke begins a weekend doubleheader tonight at Macon Coliseum against the Mayhem. Puck drop for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST, while Saturday night's game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now for future home games, and you can listen to Roanoke play on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch them on HockeyTV.

