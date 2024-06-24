Ian Happ Returns, South Bend Cubs Host Independence Day Celebration July 1-3

June 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







One of the most anticipated South Bend Cubs homestands each season is the one that falls on the week of Independence Day. Over the years, some of the biggest crowds ever recorded at Four Winds Field have come to begin the month of July. That's no different in 2024, with a midsummer bash planned as the Cubs play host to the Peoria Chiefs July 1-3 in Downtown South Bend.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS FOR JULY 1, 2, AND 3

GAME-BY-GAME DETAILS

Monday, July 1

First Pitch: 7:05 PM | Gates Open: 6:00 PM

Ian Happ Appearance: Meet the Chicago Cubs outfielder as he returns to Four Winds Field! VIP tickets are sold out, but you can meet the Gold Glove winner as he signs for the general public for one hour during the game. Limited to one autograph per person in line.

Tuesday, July 2

First Pitch: 7:05 PM | Gates Open: 6:00 PM

Post-Game Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, U93.

South Bend Cubs Hat Giveaway: The first 1000 fans through the gates will receive a special South Bend Cubs hat.

Wednesday, July 3

First Pitch: 5:45 PM | Gates Open: 4:45 PM

Post-Game Fireworks: Take in a post-game concert with Seventh Day Slumber, which will be followed by the biggest fireworks show of the season! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, U93.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The organization is expecting large crowds, so fans are encouraged to purchase their Four Winds Field parking in advance. Premium Reserved Parking, located in Lot B, is $15. These limited, premium spaces will be reserved until 30 minutes after the scheduled start time of the game. Parking reservations can be purchased.

With Peoria in town, it's Cubs and Cardinals, Midwest League style. In the middle of summer when baseball is at its best, you simply can't beat it. The three game-series between the two clubs will include back-to-back nights of spectacular post-game fireworks shows on July 2 and 3.

The Happ appearance, fireworks, and special homestand food will combine with the already award winning aura and ambiance of Four Winds Field. The fun zone and splash pad will be ready to go for a gorgeous summer week, plus the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open for fans to take batting practice in the same batting cages that the South Bend Cubs utilize. The Tiki Hut will take care of those 21 and older, and South Bend Cubs Team Store will have plenty of patriotic and stars and stripes merchandise for purchase.

FOOD

On the menu for July 1-3 includes the homestand food item of the week, 'The Grizzly', a foot-long hot dog topped with hot chili and cheese; Available at both Waveland and Sheffield concession stands.

Additionally, the Sweet Spot will be serving up an American Classic, the Fried Apple Pie Sundae. Only available for the three home games that homestand. You don't want to miss that.

Lastly, in the opponent hot dog series running all season long, the dog that is dedicated to the Peoria Chiefs is the Whiskey BBQ Bacon Dog. The classic Four Winds Field 100 percent all beef hot dog is topped with a whiskey barbecue sauce, and bacon.

