Jorge Burgos Named Midwest League Player of the Week

June 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - On Monday, Minor League Baseball announced that Lake County Captains OF Jorge Burgos has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of June 17-23.

The 22-year-old had an impressive series at the plate on the road against the South Bend Cubs this past week.

Burgos led qualified Midwest League players in: OPS (1.305), total bases (17), slugging percentage (.850), extra-base hits (five), hits (eight, tied), and doubles (three, tied). He also ranked top-10 among qualified league players in: home runs (two, tied for second), batting average (.400, third), runs (five, tied for fourth), and on-base percentage (.455, tied for eighth).

After entering Lake County's series against the Cubs with four multi-hit games in his first 29 contests of the season, the Barquisimeto, Venezuela native recorded three multi-hit games against South Bend, which were tied for the most in the Midwest League during this span. This included a season-high three-hit contest on Sunday, June 23.

Defensively, Burgos had two assists from left field, which were tied for the most by a Midwest League outfielder during the week of June 17-23.

Burgos is the first Captain to be named the Midwest League Player of the Week since former Lake County INF Dayan Frias received the honor on July 24, 2023 for his performance against the Fort Wayne TinCaps during the week of July 17-23, 2023.

After winning four of six games against South Bend this past week, the Captains will begin a six-game home series against the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The series will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.