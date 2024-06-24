Dayton Dragons Announce Transactions

June 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Johnathan Harmon has been placed on the full-season injured list.

Right-handed pitcher Victor Vargas has been signed to a contract by the Reds and assigned to the Dayton roster.

Vargas will serve as the Dragons starting pitcher on Tuesday (June 25) at Fort Wayne. He has spent this season with Milwaukee of the independent American Association after pitching in the Philadelphia Phillies organization for the previous six seasons.

The next Dragons home game is Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

