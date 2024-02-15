I-41 Showdown Returns for a Third Time

February 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the third annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, on Tuesday, June 18. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The 2022 contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season.

"The overwhelming success of the I-41 Showdown has been a highlight of the past two seasons," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "This unique and special experience has been a wonderful way for fans from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, and the Fox Cities to enjoy our game in a first-class facility. Our players and fans are incredibly fortunate to benefit from the magnificent amenities in Ballpark Digest's 2023 Ballpark of the Year!"

"The I-41 Showdown always provides a unique opportunity for our players to experience the behind-the-scenes aspects of minor league baseball, which is the very next step on their journey," said Rockers Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "It also presents our fans an opportunity to follow the Rockers on the road as we match up against one of our biggest rivals."

"The Northwoods League is excited to see the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders continue their partnership with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the third game to be played in Appleton," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "This is a great opportunity for these collegiate players on both the Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers to play in the top minor league ballpark in the country. The Northwoods League strives to provide the best possible experience to its players and this one is sure to be memorable."

Rockers season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.