Growlers Sign Duke Blue Devils Mike Miller and Sam Harris

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signings of Duke University freshman Mike Miller and Sam Harris. The duo's summer will mark the seventh consecutive summer that a Blue Devil will be in KZoo.

Other notable Durham to Kalamazoo connections are Astros Minor League Player of the Year Joey Loperfido, Cubs Minor League Player of the Year Matt Mervis, and Luke Storm. A part of the 14th ranked freshman class according to D1Baseball, Miller and Harris look to be headliners come June.

Mike Miller was rated as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the state of Minnesota and the No. 2 overall prospect. He was also honored as a three-time Perfect Game All-American. The six-foot-four, 220-pounder played for both Canes National and the New York Mets Scout team during the summers. Along with his prowess in baseball, Miller participated in both hockey and boxing at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota, Minnesota. A captain in his senior season, Miller saw his velocity jump up to 90-91 during his final year with the Cadets and offers a pair of offspeed options.

Sam Harris was also a common name to the Perfect Game All-American list, receiving preseason honors four times in his high school career. The No. 4 rated first baseman in the country and No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Iowa prepped at Urbandale High School just outside of Des Moines. Harris led the state of Iowa in home runs with 13 his senior season despite not playing for the final month of the year due to starting summer college classes. He was also named to the Iowa All-State team after slashing .475/580/.1.000, driving in 29 RBI and scoring 37 runs. Harris has already notched himself in some record books, recording the second highest exit velocity ever at a Perfect Game showcase, hitting a 107 mph home run to right.

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the ACC and beyond. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 102 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game home stand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th. Buy Zoo Crew tickets now at https://northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/zoo-crew/.

