Express and Sleep Inn and Suites Team up for Third Season
February 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - The Express are happy to announce their renewed partnership with Sleep Inn & Suites for the 2024 season! This will be Sleep Inn & Suites' third season partnering with the team. Located at 5872 33rd Ave | Eau Claire, WI, Sleep Inn and Suites will offer a $99/night room rate for Northwoods League players' families.
"This will be the 3rd year we have worked with Sleep Inn and Suites Conference Center, and they have taken great care of our visiting teams each year. With their convenient location next to Highway 29 and their convenient store and restaurant on the grounds, it's an easy choice to send our visiting teams," said Express General Manager Sammi Kreuser-Costello.
Check out all that Sleep Inn and Suites has to offer https://www.choicehotels.com/wisconsin/eau-claire/sleep-inn-hotels/wi139.
