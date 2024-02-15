I-41 Showdown Presented by Holiday Automotive Returns for a Third Time

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the third annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, on Tuesday, June 18. The game is presented by Holiday Automotive and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The 2022 contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season. Tickets are now available for purchase HERE or by contacting the Dock Spiders or Timber Rattlers Ticket Offices.

"The overwhelming success of the I-41 Showdown has been a highlight of the past two seasons," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "This unique and special experience has been a wonderful way for fans from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, and the Fox Cities to enjoy our game in a first-class facility. Our players and fans are incredibly fortunate to benefit from the magnificent amenities in Ballpark Digest's 2023 Ballpark of the Year!"

"The I-41 Showdown always provides a unique opportunity for our players to experience the behind-the-scenes aspects of minor league baseball, which is the very next step on their journey," said Rockers Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "It also presents our fans an opportunity to follow the Rockers on the road as we match up against one of our biggest rivals."

"The Northwoods League is excited to see the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders continue their partnership with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the third game to be played in Appleton," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "This is a great opportunity for these collegiate players on both the Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers to play in the top minor league ballpark in the country. The Northwoods League strives to provide the best possible experience to its players and this one is sure to be rememberable."

"We're excited to support the I-41 Showdown, which brings together fans from all over the area for an affordable night of family fun," added Holiday Automotive President Michael Shannon, Jr. "This sponsorship helps us to connect with more fans and remind them that, no matter where they're coming from, a visit to Holiday is always 'Worth the Trip!'"

This game falls on a Tuesday, which makes it a "Bang for Your Buck Night." Fans may enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers for just $2 each on June 18. Fans who secure Dock Spiders Season Tickets for 2024 will receive a ticket to this game as part of their season ticket packages when season tickets are distributed. Contact the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at (920) 907-9833 for more information.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

