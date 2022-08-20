HVR Game Notes - August 20, 2022

Hudson Valley Renegades (59-52, 25-20) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (56-56, 26-20)

RHP Richard Fitts (0-0, 1.35 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Moreno (1-6, 3.14 ERA)

| Game 112 | Road Game 59 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | August 20, 2022 | First Pitch 6 p.m. |

BATTLE FOR FIRST IN BROOKLYN: The Renegades travel to Brooklyn for a crucial series with the Cyclones this week, completing a competitive, back-and-forth season series. The two teams have played exactly even in the first 28 meetings this season (14-14). Brooklyn enters the game with a slim 0.5 game lead over Hudson Valley for first place, with Aberdeen (25-21) in the mix, trailing 0.5 games behind. The SAL North Division Second Half race is the closest race in the Minor Leagues, with three teams separated by only a one game.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: For the third time this season, the Renegades lost in walk-off fashion in a 3-2 loss at the Brooklyn Cyclones. Matt Rudick delivered a walk-off single to left off Charlie Ruegger to ring in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Spencer Henson drove in both Renegades runs on Friday with a two-run double in the top of the third. Josue Panacual turned in his second quality start in High-A, tossing six innings and allowing two earned runs in a bounce-back outing.

SOONER BOOMER: With his 18th home run of the season on Wednesday, Tyler Hardman jumped into a second place on the Renegades single-season home run list. He surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and now sits alone behind record-holder Dan Grummitt (22, 1999). Hardman also sits third on the Renegades career home run list behind Grummitt and Everson Pereira (23). After having just six double-digit home run seasons in team history from 1994-2019, seven Renegades have hit 10-or-more longballs since 2021, coinciding with the move to full-season baseball and the Yankees affiliation.

A DAY AT THE RACES: With Carlos Narvaez's steal of third base in the seventh inning on July 6, the Renegades stole their collective 150th base of the season to set a new franchise record. It took only 77 games to break the record that was set by the 2021 Renegades in 120 games. The Gades enter play Saturday with 203 stolen bases on the year, third-most in the minors behind Down East (A, TEX -- 264) and Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 219). The Renegades' 200th steal of the season was Spencer Henson swiping third at Brooklyn on August 18.

DRIVING THEM IN AT A RECORD PACE: Renegades INF Tyler Hardman set the Renegades single-season RBI record on Wednesday night with a ninth-inning double off Keyshawn Askew. With his 59th RBI of the season, Hardman surpassed the mark set by Dan Grummitt in 1999. Hardman currently ranks tied for third all-time on the Renegades all-time RBI list with Matt Rico (63), behind Jacson McGowan's club record 82 and former teammate Everson Pereira's 75.

TIME FOR SOME PFP?: The Renegades have generally been a good defensive team this year, committing just 89 errors in 111 games. However, an amazing 17 of those miscues (19.1%) have been committed by Renegades pitchers. Hudson Valey pitchers have a collective .875 fielding percentage (17 E/136 TC), while non-pitchers feature a .980 fielding percentage.

THE MARTIAN EFFECT: In the first 12 games of Jasson Domínguez's home tenure, the Renegades welcomed 39,850 fans through the gates at Dutchess Stadium. The Gades rank 5th out of 12 teams in the South Atlantic League in attendance, and are in the top half among all High-A franchises. Hudson Valley's average attendance is up 25.4% compared to 2021, compared to a 16.5% jump across the SAL.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Scoring many runs gives a team a better chance to win a baseball game, and the 2022 Renegades are no exception. With Thursday's 11-4 win over Brooklyn, Hudson Valley is now 29-2 (.935) this season when scoring 7-or-more runs. The Gades are 30-50 (.375) when scoring 7-or-fewer runs.

PINSTRIPED PITCHING PROWESS: Strength in pitching is a theme across the New York Yankees minor league system and the Renegades are no exception. The staff sports a 3.78 ERA on the season, second-best in the South Atlantic League, behind only Wilmington (3.63). It also ranks as the seventh-best staff ERA in High-A, and t14th-best in the minor leagues. All four Yankees affiliated teams rank in the top 25 in the minors in ERA -- Somerset 3.57, 4th; Tampa 3.89, 21st; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3.93, t23rd.

OL' PROSPECTORS: With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, the Yankees Top 30 prospects list has changed. Per MLB.com, the Renegades feature the Yankees No. 2 (Jasson Domínguez), No. 6 (Trey Sweeney), No. 12 (Yoendrys Gómez), No. 29 (Edgar Barclay) and No. 30 (Juan Carela) prospects. Before the MLB.com's mid-season re-rank unveiled on August 17, Richard Fitts was the No. 28 prospect in the organization, though he fell off the list.

TWO-OUT MAGIC: The Renegades have scored 25 runs in the first four games of the current series with Brooklyn, with an unbelievable 19 of them coming with two-outs. On Tuesday, the Gades mounted a five-run rally with two outs in the fifth, before scoring four with two gone in the ninth on Wednesday. This year, Hudson Valley batters have 213 two-out RBIs, accounting for 43.8% of the team's total 486 RBIs.

