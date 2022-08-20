Narvaez's Blast Looms Large for Renegades

August 20, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Carlos Narvaez's go-ahead three-run homer propelled the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 5-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. With the win, the Renegades leapfrogged the Cyclones and jumped back into first place.

In the top of the sixth, Narvaez unloaded to left off Brooklyn starter Luis Moreno (1-7). The homer was Narvaez's 10th of the season, providing Hudson Valley starter Richard Fitts with all the support he needed.

Fitts (1-0) twirled six shutout innings on a career-high 93 pitches, allowing only four hits, walking one and striking out seven. In two High-A starts, Fitts has tossed 12.2 stellar innings, permitting one run on nine hits, walking one and striking out 14.

In the top of the eighth, Grant Richardson crushed a two-run homer to left-center off Sammy Tavarez to lengthen the lead to 5-0.

Brooklyn plated its lone run in the bottom of the eighth. JT Schwartz grounded into a double play against Nelson Alvarez, scoring Matt Rudick from third to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Wellington Diaz, Alvarez, and Nelvin Correa combined for three strong innings out of the Renegades bullpen, allowing only one run on one hit to seal the win. Diaz's scoreless seventh inning marked his first appearance since May 29.

Hudson Valley wraps up its pivotal six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. RHP Blane Abeyta (5-7, 4.15) takes the mound for the Renegades, while the Cyclones counter with RHP Dominic Hamel (4-1, 2.86). First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 1:45.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

60-52, 26-20

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.