Hussey Lights Lamp But Mayhem Fall

PELHAM, AL - Coming off their best weekend of the season, the Mayhem would travel to Pelham, AL to take on the Birmingham Bulls. After having won both contests with the Bulls this season, the Mayhem were sure to be teeming with confidence.

Birmingham's David Nippard would quickly strike for the home team to give them the early advantage. Macon's Caleb Cameron would try to establish the tone in the first period by throwing the body around. He would have to answer the call as he and Matthew Hobbs would drop the gloves to end the period with Birmingham holding the 1-0 advantage.

Despite being offered several power play opportunities including a 5 on 3 opportunity, the Mayhem would be shooting blanks to start the second frame. Eventually, the Mayhem's Brendan Hussey would break through to even the contest going into the final frame.

A tripping call against Macon's Devin Brink would hand a golden opportunity to Birmingham to start the third. They would take full advantage courtesy of Colton Fletcher, a recent acquisition, to grab hold of a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish. David Nippard would drive the final dagger into the Mayhem's hopes.

Despite a valiant 33 save effort from Mayhem goaltender Michael Stiliadis, the Mayhem would fall 3-1 to the Bulls. The loss is especially tough to swallow given how close these two teams are in the standings. Macon will travel down to Pensacola to take on the Ice Flyers tomorrow night looking to right the ship.

