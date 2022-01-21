Channel Cats Beat Dawgs

HUNTSVILLE,AL - In a night honoring Huntsville's hockey history, the Havoc would don the Teal and Black of the Channel Cats.

Roanoke would start the scoring but would be quickly answered by rookie Bair Gendunov with his first career goal. While chances would go both ways, the first period would end tied.

Like the first period, the Rail Yard Dawgs would start the period by taking the lead but once again Bair Gendunov would jump on a loose puck to tie the game. While rookie Bair Gendunov would be stealing the show, veteran Rob Darrar would score his 17th of the season to give the Havoc a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

Hunter Vorva would end up securing the Havoc win by holding the Rail Yard Dawgs scoreless.

The Havoc will be back for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night where the first 1,200 kids in attendance will walk away with a replica jersey courtesy of HH and TOC.

