Huntsville City FC Announces Award Winners for 2024 Season

October 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced the winners of the club's awards for the 2024 season. Players and staff received their awards at a private ceremony held last night at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Nashville SC Academy standout Chris Applewhite won the Coaches' Player of the Year after becoming the youngest player in Huntsville City FC history to start a match. The 17-year-old product of the Gold Mine has made 20 appearances and 18 starts as a Boy in Blue this season, leading the team in passes (799) with a 91.5% accuracy. He also participated in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate and was named Nashville SC's Academy Player of the Year.

Midfielder Jony Bolaños won the Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year, Supporters' Player of the Year, the Golden Boot, and the Community Award. The 26-year-old leads Huntsville in goals (eight), assists (seven), matches played and started (26), and minutes played this season (2,254). Additionally, the midfielder has served as team captain 21 times this season and was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13 for his one goal, two assist performance in Huntsville's 4-2 win over Crown Legacy FC on June 8.

In addition to his accomplishments on the field, Bolaños has made a deep connection to the community. He has made several visits to the Harris Home for Children, the only full-time Licensed Crisis Program in Alabama for youth needing immediate out-of-home care. Bolaños also has made strong bonds with Huntsville's Hispanic community, and helped design the t-shirt for Hispanic Heritage Night at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Midfielder Ethan O'Brien won Goal of the Year for his strike from outside the box on Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC, a 1-1 draw. The goal was nominated for MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchweek 21. Watch O'Brien's goal of the season here.

In a testament to the work put in over the past year, Operations Coordinator Ryan Haynes was recognized with the Front Office Team Member award. Haynes joined Huntsville City FC in May 2023, where he has been an instrumental piece in operating Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. He assists in the day-to-day and event operation of The Joe, including maintaining the field, overseeing the parking team, and preparing the stadium for fans to come and have the best experience possible. He takes pride in the fact that every event might be the first time someone comes to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, and he makes a concerted effort to leave a lasting impression.

Come Sunday, the Boys in Blue will take the field for the final time in 2024 when they visit New York City FC II at 12 p.m. CT. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

