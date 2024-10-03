Emi Ochoa Named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month

October 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Emi Ochoa of the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, has earned MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month honors for September. The shot-stopper has been in superb form, securing three consecutive clean sheets against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Sept. 15 (1-0), St. Louis CITY 2 on Sept. 22 (2-0) and Los Angeles FC 2 on Sept. 29 (2-0). In the last of the three wins, Ochoa made five saves, running his season-long total to six shutouts in just 10 games with only seven goals conceded.

"I'm honored to be named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month," said Ochoa. "At the same time, no one wins these awards by themselves. I want to thank the coaching staff and my teammates, especially on the back line. I feel like we're peaking at the right time heading into the playoffs."

Ochoa, 19, made his first-team debut in May for the Earthquakes in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, where he secured a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC. Internationally, the Salinas, California, native has represented both Mexico and the United States at youth level. Most recently, he was the starting goalkeeper in Mexico's 2-1 win over the U.S. in the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship final.

Ochoa joined the Quakes Academy after playing in the Santa Cruz Breakers Academy and his hometown club El Camino FC. On Nov. 11, 2019, he signed a contract as a Homegrown Player, making him the youngest player in MLS history to do so at the time (14 years, 191 days).

The Town FC currently sits in third place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference standings and fifth place overall in the league. Led by head coach Dan DeGeer, the team has already clinched their spot in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs, with their regular-season finale on Sunday, Oct. 6, against Austin FC II on the road. Kickoff from Parmer Field will take place at 1 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.