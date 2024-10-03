CFC Can Punch Playoff Ticket on Sunday

October 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC hosts New York Red Bulls II for the very first time with a chance to seal a playoff place in the club's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro.

Chattanooga FC is on the verge of making history.

With a win on Sunday afternoon on MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day against New York Red Bulls II, the club will clinch a playoff spot in its inaugural season competing in the league.

CFC will have momentum from an emphatic 5-1 win in Toronto last weekend in what was the club's first-ever match outside of the United States.

Here are the following scenarios in which Chattanooga FC can clinch a playoff spot:

Chattanooga win

OR

Chattanooga shootout win + Chicago loss + Carolina 1 or fewer points

OR

Chattanooga shootout win + Chicago loss + Columbus 2 or fewer points

OR

Chattanooga shootout win + Carolina 1 or fewer points + Columbus 2 or fewer points

OR

Chattanooga shootout loss + Carolina loss + Columbus 1 or fewer points

Coach's Corner

Interim Head Coach Chris Nugent got off to a flying start in Toronto and will lead the club once again in its regular season finale at home on Sunday.

Nugent gave insight into his and the team's mentality heading into the match.

"Anytime you have a good result it's a bit easier coming into training the next few days," said Nugent. "We'll continue to keep the high spirits of the guys, everyone will be positive coming into it, even the guys who didn't get a chance to get on the field or travel with us. We have a good group of guys who are happy to see each other succeed, so that will help. It's a big game. Essentially it's just the playoffs starting a week early for us. Although, last week was probably a playoff game, too, as we knew we had to win to give us a chance this week. The guys always want to win every game, so we need to continue with that mentality. It's that stage of the season where you do have to win, and the guys know that. They want to part of that anyway. These are the kinds of important games you want to be part of in your career."

Know the Opponent

Sunday's match will be the first-ever meeting between Chattanooga FC and New York Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro action.

New York Red Bulls II were eliminated from playoff contention at the conclusion of Matchweek 29, however, the New Jersey-based side will be determined to finish the 2024 season on a high note.

Led by head coach and former New York Red Bulls center-back and Uganda national team captain Ibrahim Sekagya, New York Red Bulls II will enter Sunday on a two-match winning streak with 2-0 and 3-1 home wins over Toronto FC II and New England Revolution II respectively.

New York currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with 39 points accrued from 27 matches played and an overall record of 10W-12L-5D-4SOW.

Forward Roald Mitchell leads the team with eight goals on the season, while Mohammed Sofo has provided the most assists for the club with six.

Head-to-head comparison, 2024 season statistics (TOR/CFC)

Points: 43/39

Standings in Eastern Conference: 9th/11th

Goals scored: 44/55

Goals conceded: 41/60

Shots conceded: 376/326

Shots: 319/404

Shots on target: 133/149

Clear-cut chances: 22/30

Corner kicks: 104/128

Crosses from open play: 148/236

Goals from outside penalty area: 5/6

Goals from counterattack: 6/7

Headed goals: 8/7

Penalty kicks: 3/10

Converted penalty kicks: 2/9

Shots off the goal frame: 8/10

Goals by substitutes: 5/5

Passes from open play: 11,828/9,405

Successful long passes from open play: 399/296

