Columbus Crew Drop 3-2 Decision to Inter Miami CF

October 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Crew lost 3-2 against Inter Miami CF in tonight's home match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Forward Diego Rossi scored for the Black & Gold in the 46th minute.

The forward reached 23 goal contributions this season, matching his career best in 2019 (16 goals, 7 assists).

The Uruguayan has 14 goals and 20 goal contributions in his past 20 matches across all competitions.

Forward Cucho Hernández earned the Crew's second goal in the 60th minute.

Hernández recorded his career-best 17th goal of the season, plus his 23rd across all competitions. The Colombian currently ranks tied for fourth in the 2024 MLS Golden Boot race, as of the conclusion of 7:30 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Cucho's 30 goal contributions (17 goals, 13 assists) are tied for the second-most in Club annals. He is level with Kei Kamara (30: 22 goals, 7 assists in 2015) and one short of Stern John (31: 26 goals, five assists).

Over the past four matches, Hernández has posted four goals and three assists, despite playing only 45 minutes in two of those contests (at Toronto, Sept. 18; vs. Orlando, Sept. 21).

Cucho scored his 56th goal in 90 matches for the Crew across all competitions, surpassing Stern John for the fifth-most goals scored for the Crew across all competitions.

In his last 34 MLS regular season matches, Hernández has amassed 27 goals and 15 assists.

The Colombian has recorded 39 goals and 62 goal contributions in his past 54 appearances across all competitions.

Tonight's attendance was a sell-out 20,815. It marked the Crew's 32nd consecutive sold-out crowd at Lower.com Field in MLS play, including the postseason. All 15 of the Black & Gold's MLS home matches have been sellouts.

The Black & Gold take on the Philadelphia Union at Lower.com Field on Saturday, Oct. 5 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Oct. 5 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets

