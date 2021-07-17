Huge Sixth Inning Leads Spokane to 11-4 Win
July 17, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Indians' offense exploded in the late innings for the second-straight night, as Spokane used a seven-run sixth inning to propel them to an 11-4 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Gift Card Giveaway Night presented by MultiCare and SWX.
-TOP PERFORMERS
Michael Toglia finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI. His 11 home runs this season lead the team and rank second in the High-A West.
Will Ethridge (W, 1-4) had his longest outing in a Spokane Indians' uniform and matched a career-high with six innings pitched. The right-hander allowed just two earned runs and struck out three to earn his first win with the Indians.
Aaron Schunk launched a three-run shot in the Indians' seven-run sixth inning. It was his first homer since June 13th and fourth of the year.
BY THE NUMBERS
The 3-6 spots in the Indians' lineup combined for nine hits and eight RBI.
Spokane has put up double digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Cristopher Navarro picked up his first three-hit performance of the season, adding a run and two RBI.
KEY MOMENT
After Eugene's two-run homer cut Spokane's 4-0 lead in half in the top of the sixth, the Indians responded with seven runs to put the game away. Navarro scored on a wild pitch, Nico Decolati drove in two with a double, Toglia knocked in another with a base hit, and then Schunk capped the rally with his three-run bomb to give Spokane an 11-2 lead.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Hillsboro used six runs in the second inning to beat Vancouver, 12-6.
Tri-City held off a late Everett rally to beat the AquaSox, 9-8.
NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM
Saturday night is another Gift Card Giveaway Night presented by MultiCare and SWX. Fans will have the opportunity to win a $50 gift card to the Spokane Indians Team Store during each of the nine innings that night. That's a total of $450 in gift cards given away to lucky fans! Plus, stick around after the game to Circle The Bases courtesy of Dairy Queen. First pitch for Saturday's game is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Get your tickets.
Images from this story
|
Spokane Indians infielder Aaron Schunk (right)
• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...
High-A West League Stories from July 17, 2021
- Huge Sixth Inning Leads Spokane to 11-4 Win - Spokane Indians
- Emeralds Drop Second Straight in Spokane - Eugene Emeralds
- Six-Run Second Sinks C's Friday Night - Vancouver Canadians
- Hops Use Entire Arsenal for Third Straight Win - Hillsboro Hops
- Blazing Bats End in a Nail-Biting Loss, 9-8 - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.