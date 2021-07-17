Huge Sixth Inning Leads Spokane to 11-4 Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Indians' offense exploded in the late innings for the second-straight night, as Spokane used a seven-run sixth inning to propel them to an 11-4 victory over the Eugene Emeralds on Gift Card Giveaway Night presented by MultiCare and SWX.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Michael Toglia finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI. His 11 home runs this season lead the team and rank second in the High-A West.

Will Ethridge (W, 1-4) had his longest outing in a Spokane Indians' uniform and matched a career-high with six innings pitched. The right-hander allowed just two earned runs and struck out three to earn his first win with the Indians.

Aaron Schunk launched a three-run shot in the Indians' seven-run sixth inning. It was his first homer since June 13th and fourth of the year.

BY THE NUMBERS

The 3-6 spots in the Indians' lineup combined for nine hits and eight RBI.

Spokane has put up double digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Cristopher Navarro picked up his first three-hit performance of the season, adding a run and two RBI.

KEY MOMENT

After Eugene's two-run homer cut Spokane's 4-0 lead in half in the top of the sixth, the Indians responded with seven runs to put the game away. Navarro scored on a wild pitch, Nico Decolati drove in two with a double, Toglia knocked in another with a base hit, and then Schunk capped the rally with his three-run bomb to give Spokane an 11-2 lead.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Hillsboro used six runs in the second inning to beat Vancouver, 12-6.

Tri-City held off a late Everett rally to beat the AquaSox, 9-8.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Saturday night is another Gift Card Giveaway Night presented by MultiCare and SWX. Fans will have the opportunity to win a $50 gift card to the Spokane Indians Team Store during each of the nine innings that night. That's a total of $450 in gift cards given away to lucky fans! Plus, stick around after the game to Circle The Bases courtesy of Dairy Queen. First pitch for Saturday's game is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Get your tickets.

