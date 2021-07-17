Six-Run Second Sinks C's Friday Night

Hillsboro, OR - The Vancouver Canadians could not dig themselves out of an early hole in a 12-6 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Six runs in the second inning put the C's behind for good. Starter CJ Van Eyk (L, 2-4) was roughed up by five Hops hits - including a bases loaded, two-out triple and a two-run home run in the next at-bat - to make it 6-0 Diamondbacks affiliate.

After a scoreless third, Vancouver cut the lead in half with three runs in the fourth. Tanner Morris doubled to start the frame and scored on Sebastian Espino's team-high fourth triple of the year. Ryan Gold brought home Espino with a ground out before Spencer Horwitz doubled, which was followed by an error to put Horwitz at third. Davis Schneider's sacrifice fly made it 6-3 Hops.

Hillsboro responded with two in the bottom of fourth but Vancouver bounced back with another three-spot in the fifth. All nine C's hitter game to the plate and they scored those three runs with four hits, including RBI knocks from Morris and Gold plus a bases loaded walk to DJ Neal to force in a run that put the Canadians behind by a pair. They would, however, leave the bases loaded after consecutive strikeouts cut the rally short.

Despite back-to-back three-run innings for Vancouver, Hillsboro would score another two runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 10-6 then scored single runs in the seventh and eighth to hand the Canadians their third consecutive loss.

Seven of nine starters had a hit and five plated at least one RBI. Gold paced the offense with three hits and two RBI while Morris and Eric Rivera had two hits apiece. On the mound, Cobi Johnson was the only pitcher to not allow an earned run as he worked two innings, scattered two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out three.

The series continues on Saturday night. #9 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) Adam Kloffenstein is tasked with righting the ship for Vancouver while #19 Diamondbacks farmhand Drey Jameson will go for Hillsboro. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

