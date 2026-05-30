HUGE Pick-Six from Owen Goss Gets the Argos on the Board

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Owen Goss comes up with an incredible interception and takes it 48 yards to the house for the TD.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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