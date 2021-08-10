Huge 7th Send Hawks Home as Winners of Five of Six on the Road

Grand Junction, CO - Trailing for most of the evening, the Boise Hawks (12-9) used a massive top of the seventh to turn the tides on the way to a 17-7 victory over the Grand Junction Rockies (10-11) on Monday night at Suplizio Field.

A two-out, two-run home run on a 1-2 count in the bottom of the first put the Rockies up early, but Boise battled back to take the lead in the top of the second.

After Wladimir Galindo and Roby Enríquez singled, Hawks catcher Hidekel Gonzalez drove a ball the other way at Rockies first baseman Luke Roskam, that ended up bouncing up over his shoulder down the right field line to score both runners and tie the game.

Gonzalez ended up being thrown out at home trying to score on that play for the second out of the inning, but a two out rally allowed them to score another run, with Myles Miller driving in Tyler Jorgensen from third base with the Hawks third consecutive two out single.

Boise would lose the lead to another Grand Junction homer in the bottom of the third, falling behind 5-3.

The Hawks trailed until the 7th, when they unloaded offensively for 12 runs, drawing four walks, hitting four doubles and blasting three balls over the fence, including a Nate Fisbeck's three run home run and Alejandro Rivero's Grand Slam.

With a 16-5 lead Boise would easily close out the ballgame, adding another run in the eighth thanks to a Fisbeck RBI single to finish the night with 17 runs on 23 hits.

Winning five of six in Colorado, the Hawks will have Tuesday off so they can head home before they take on the Idaho Falls Chukars back at Memorial Stadium for six games.

Zach Penrod will be on the mound to begin the series for Boise, who currently lead the Highway Series five games to four, with first pitch on Wednesday night scheduled for 7:15.

