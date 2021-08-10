Mustangs Push Run Across in Ninth to Get Past Missoula

Billings, MT.- The series finale between the Missoula PaddleHeads and the Billings Mustangs would come down to the wire on Monday night at Dehler Park. The lead would exchange hands numerous times through the evening and would enter the bottom of the ninth tied at 7. Garrett Westberg was called upon for the second time in the series in the ninth inning situation looking to send the game to a knockout as he did on Saturday. The Mustangs would have other ideas.

After a leadoff walk to Tristen Carranza, Anothony Amicangelo laced a line drive down the right field line that sent Carranza racing around all the way from first to give the Mustangs an 8-7 win. The walk-off put an exclamation point on a series victory for the Mustangs as the PaddleHeads would be walked off for only the second time this season.

The PaddleHeads would have their chances to put more runs on the board through the late innings. The PaddleHeads would leave the bases loaded in each of the final 3 iframes of the game. Overall, the PaddleHeads would strand 15 runners on base.

The Mustangs would strike first in the opening frame scoring a pair to make the score 2-0. Christan Sepulveda drove in the first run on an RBI groundout before a second run would score on an error in the frame. Billings would remain quiet offensively until the sixth however which left the door open for the PaddleHeads to fight back.

Missoula would take their first lead of the night in the third inning behind a 4-run rally. Cameron Thompson would get the PaddleHeads on the board on a two-run double into right center to tie the game at 2. Zach Almond, and Nick Gatewood would also drive in a pair in the frame on two RBI singles to make the score 4-2.

Gatewood and Thompson would both finish 2-6 while Almond was 1-for-5.

The PaddleHeds would take their largest lead in the sixth scoring a pair to make the score 6-2. Aaron Bond, and Jose Reyes would both drive in runs in the inning on a double, and single. Reyes was 2-for-4 in the game while Bond would finish 2-for-5.

The lead for the PaddleHeads would prove to be short lived as Billings would score 2 in both the sixth, and seventh innings to tie the game at 6. Billings would take the lead back in the bottom of the eighth when a ball off the bat off Chris Eusay would sneak under the glove of Zach Almond down the first base line to bring the lead run home.

A throwing error from Christan Sepulveda would set up Missoula in the top of the ninth as the PaddleHeads would start the inning with runners at second and third. Aaron Bond would beat a throw to the plate from first baseman Freddy Achecar in the inning to tie the game at 7 apiece. Missoula would be unable to bring any more across however as the PaddleHeads would leave the bases loaded.

After the dust cleared Monday, the Mustangs (33-36) (15-6) would see their lead in the second half standings in the Northern Division grow as the Idaho Falls Chukars (47-22) (13-8) would be defeated by the Ogden Raptors to drop to two games back of Billings. After an off-day Tuesday, Missoula (47-22) (12-9) will welcome the Great Falls Voyagers (27-42) (8-13) to the Garden City on Wednesday night to open a 3-sgame set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. Hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

