Amicangelo Walk-Off Double Seals Series Victory

Billings, MT-On Monday night, the Billings Mustangs defeated the Missoula Paddleheads 8-7 on a walk-off double to clinch their fourth straight series victory to start the second half of the season.

It was the Mustangs fourth walk-off win of the season with all four coming at home. Their previous three were against the Great Falls Voyagers as well.

Billings trailed 6-2 into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Paddleheads had scored six unanswered runs after a Christian Sepulveda RBI groundout and Anthony Amicangelo RBI single in the first inning gave Billings a 2-0 lead early.

In the sixth, Sepulveda led off the inning with a double before Amicangelo delivered another single to bring home a run. After a walk and hit by pitch, Jesus Azuaje blooped a single to shallow right center to score Amicangelo. Marcus Skundrich was then thrown out at home plate trying to score as well. So Billings trailed 6-4 heading into the seventh inning.

After the Paddleheads left the bases loaded in the top of the inning, the Mustangs tied the game on an Anthony Amicnagelo two-RBI single. Sepulveda again came around to score the tying run, this time on a throwing error from centerfield.

The Mustangs pitching staff continued to hold the fort down. The Paddleheads stranded the bases loaded for the second straight inning before the Mustangs took a 7-6 lead in the eighth inning. With two outs and runners on the corners, Chris Eusay rolled over a ball to first base. Zach Almond, the first basemen came charging in and the ball rolled under his glove and down the right field line to score Brandt Broussard.

With the Mustangs leading 7-6 in the ninth inning, Missoula counterpunched. After a single and a fielder's choice error to put runners on second and third with nobody out, the situation looked dire for Billings. Tyshaun Chapman struck out pinch hitter Eddy Millian to face the leadoff hitter Cam Thompson. Thompson hit a sharp ground ball to Freddy Achecar at first base who fired home but Aaron Bond just avoids the tag to score the tying run. Another strikeout before a walk to load the bases again. For the third straight inning, Missoula would leave the bases loaded as Nick Gatewood would strike out swinging to end the inning knotted at seven.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Garrett Westberg walked Tristen Carranza to start the inning. Two batters later, Amicangelo crushed a ball down the right field line to the corner and Carranza scores from first to win 8-7.

The Paddleheads would leave a combined 15 men on base. 11 came in the last four innings and the Paddleheads dropped four games in the series.

The Mustangs (33-36/15-6) have an off day tomorrow before they travel to Ogden to play a six game series agains the Raptors. First pitch on Wednesday is schedule for 7:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

