How Rhode Island FC Earned a Second Consecutive Eastern Conference Final Berth: USL All Access

Published on November 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr dig into the Eastern and Western Conference Semifinals, and explain how Rhode Island FC earned a second consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Final after victory on the road at North Carolina FC, why Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and the Steel Army are making Highmark Stadium a fortress this offseason, and why FC Tulsa keeps rising to the moment late in games.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the hiring of Liam Fox as the first Head Coach of Sporting Club Jacksonville's USL Championship club, and the concerns Kerr has over the hire, the players that have been called up to compete in the final round of FIFA World Cup Qualifying in Concacaf over the upcoming week, and how Louisville City FC's roster might evolve over the upcoming offseason.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.