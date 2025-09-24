How FC Tulsa Secured Its Return to the USL Championship Playoffs: USL All Access

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr dig into the rise of Western Conference leader FC Tulsa, which over the weekend secured its return to the USL Championship Playoffs for the first time since 2021 while putting itself in position to secure its first home game in the postseason in club history, and discuss the teams it may want to avoid in the Western Conference Quarterfinals when the playoffs arrive.

Watts and Kerr also welcome New Mexico United forward Greg Hurst to the show to discuss his pathway in the game, which saw him begin his professional career in USL League One and win a title with Union Omaha before moving into the USL Championship where he's now a key figure for New Mexico United, the best goals he's scored in his career, and what it means to represent United and the support the club receives at home and on the road.

