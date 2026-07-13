How Does a Jersey Design Come to Life?: NWSL on Tour
Published on July 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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In episode 3 of NWSL on Tour, NWSL Summer of Soccer Creator Megan O'Keefe attends the U.S. Round of 32 Match against Belgium and interviews a Nike designer to find out how a jersey goes from design to pitch. Plus, Olivia Moultrie and Sophia Wilson visit the bus ahead of the Cascadia Rivalry.
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