How Does a Jersey Design Come to Life?: NWSL on Tour

Published on July 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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In episode 3 of NWSL on Tour, NWSL Summer of Soccer Creator Megan O'Keefe attends the U.S. Round of 32 Match against Belgium and interviews a Nike designer to find out how a jersey goes from design to pitch. Plus, Olivia Moultrie and Sophia Wilson visit the bus ahead of the Cascadia Rivalry.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 13, 2026

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