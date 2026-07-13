U.S. Women's National Team Will Face World No. 1 Spain at Audi Field on October 10

Published on July 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The reigning Olympic champion U.S. Women's National Team will return to Audi Field on October 10 against Spain, the world's top-ranked women's soccer team and defending Women's World Cup champion.

In what will be a highly anticipated match between the two top-ranked teams in the world, the USA will host Spain on Oct. 10 at Audi Field, in Washington D.C. (2:30 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max in English and on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock in Spanish) in a match presented by Purina. The two will also play on Oct. 13 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. (7 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max in English and on Universo and Peacock in Spanish) in a match presented by AT&T.

The match on Oct. 10 will feature a special pre-game retirement celebration for legendary USWNT defender Crystal Dunn, who was the NWSL MVP while playing for the Spirit in 2015. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive special edition commemorative Crystal Dunn bobbleheads.

"DC has become a hotbed for the world's best soccer, and hosting the USWNT against Spain on Oct. 10 is further proof of that," said Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "Add to it that we will also host the NWSL Championship this year, and it's clear our city has earned its place on the biggest stages in the game. This is another opportunity for our fanbase and the entire community to see world-class soccer right here at home, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the USWNT back."

The matches against Spain will mark the USA's first games in just over four months after a long break for club action following the June matches in Brazil. Spirit stars Trinity Rodman, Tara Rudd, Kate Wiesner and Hal Hershfelt have all been called up to the USWNT over the last year, with Rodman receiving the latest call up against Brazil.

"Two more fantastic matches," said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. "We've desperately wanted to get Spain on our schedule, but the difficulties of scheduling the top teams during the women's international calendar are well known, so to be able to get these two games on the East Coast will be the perfect tests before we head into World Cup qualifying at the end of the year."

This match will mark the fourth game for the USWNT at Audi Field. The USA most recently played at the venue on July 2, 2025, vs. Canada, a 3-0 win. The USA has played in Washington, D.C. 13 times, but the first 10 of those games were at the venerable and now demolished RFK Stadium.

Spain was available for these October matches due to an impressively strong finish in its UEFA Women's World Cup qualifying group. Spain took first place in Group C - and the direct qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup that comes with that - after a 4-0 win over England on June 5 in Mallorca and a 6-1 win over Iceland on June 9 in Reykjavik, thus avoiding the UEFA Women's World Cup playoffs, which will take place in the October FIFA window.

Spain's relatively recent ascension to the top of the women's game is one factor that has contributed to the USA and Spain having faced each other only four times in their histories. The USA won the first three games: 1-0 in Alicante, Spain at the start of 2019, 2-1 in the Round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Reims, France, and 1-0 at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup in Harrison, N.J. Spain won the most recent meeting, picking up its first-ever victory over the USA in 2022, winning 2-0 in Pamplona, Spain, and then went on to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, putting La Roja atop the world for the first time.

TICKETS

The Spirit will be offering a special presale for full season members that will begin on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET. The public on sale for all venues will commence the following day on Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m. The club will also be offering a limited ticket bundle that will include tickets to both the USWNT match and a Spirit match. Details to come in the upcoming days.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 13, 2026

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