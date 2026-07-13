Gotham FC Set for Historic Night at Citi Field for the Queens Classic, Presented by CarMax

Published on July 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC anticipates a record-setting crowd for The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET when it hosts the Washington Spirit in a rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship set under the lights. ESPN will carry the national broadcast.

More than 40,000 fans have already secured their seats for the first women's professional sporting event at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, as the club aims to set the New York City attendance record for a women's sporting event.

Fans can expect a full afternoon and evening of entertainment beginning with an expanded Footy Fest presented by CarMax from 2:30-7:30 p.m The festival will be hosted by World Cup champion, former U.S. Women's National Team midfielder and editor-in-chief of the Women's Game, Sam Mewis.

Starting at 3 p.m., Gotham FC will stage a FIFA World Cup 2026© Semifinal Match Watch Party, presented by Dove, and in collaboration with U.S. Soccer and the FIFA World Cup 2026© New York New Jersey Host Committee. Fans can RSVP watch party interest here.

A live recording of Welcome to the Party, presented by Yoggies and hosted by U.S. Women's National Team legends Julie Foudy and Abby will take place from 6-6:45 p.m. with one of the most decorated players in the women's game and Chelsea defender, Lucy Bronze.

The first 7,500 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative Rose Lavelle bobblehead featuring her beloved dog, Wilma Jean, celebrating the reigning NWSL Championship MVP courtesy of CarMax.

The Queens Classic will also feature a memorable Torch Lighting ceremony, Gotham FC's signature prematch tradition. Footy Fest host and CarMax ambassador Mewis will be joined by Welcome to the Party hosts Foudy and Wambach, four-time WNBA Champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird and 7-time NBA All-Star, New York native and CarMax ambassador Donovan Mitchell. The ceremony will culminate with journalist, activist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Gloria Steinem.

New York-based sibling band Infinity Song will perform the national anthem, and return at halftime to excite the record-breaking crowd ahead of the second half. Pregame programming will also include spotlights like the Lendistry Small Business of the Match, the Aligne Fan Fit of the Match, trivia presented by Flamingo, the CarMax Kids coin toss and the match ball delivery representing Elevate Play, presented by Bank of America.

Following the match, fans can vote for the CarMax Player of the Match through Gotham FC's social media channels. As supporters exit Citi Field, Dove and Khloud, the fast-growing functional snack brand, will distribute complimentary products, including Khloud Protein Popcorn.

Other gameday activations include:

Footy Fest, presented by CarMax

Footy Fest will be located on the road next to Citi Field's Seaver and Stengel Entrances. Along with host Sam Mewis and Welcome to the Party's live show, activations include:

Live music from DJ Been Blackin' and DJ Ria

The NWSL Summer of Soccer bus

Beer Garden (for ages 21 and over)

Bank of America's Fan Band giveaway, famously sported at FIFA World Cup 2026© matches across North America

Dove's Bead Bar, Confidence Wall and sign-making station, hallmarks of Gotham FC's home prematch celebrations

Gruns, the official foundational nutrition partner of Gotham FC, product sampling alongside Barry, the Gruns mascot

Panini's Create Your Own Trading Cards, the brand's first activation with Gotham FC

The RWJBarnabas Health Mini Pitch

The TYLENOL© Zone, featuring the Precision Kick and One Touch experiences

Additional sampling, tabling and giveaways from Lendistry, Dove, Yoggies, Travel + Leisure and more

The Queens Collective

The Queens Collective, a networking event for women leaders, professionals and rising voices from across the New York region, will take place from 5:30-7 p.m., and feature an exciting lineup of mentors and special guests. To RSVP, visit https://www.gothamfc.com/events/the-queens-collective.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 13, 2026

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