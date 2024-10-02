How Brooklyn FC Overcame Challenges to Start the Season Undefeated: Super League Game Week

October 2, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







On this week's edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder recap the two draws and both of Brooklyn FC's wins from Week 7 and explain why a win for DC Power FC is crucial when it faces Tampa Bay Sun FC this Wednesday. Witte and Crowder are also joined by Brooklyn FC captain and Bronx native Sam Rosette, who details her experience returning to and playing professional soccer in her home state, the chemistry among the team on and off the pitch, how Brooklyn's defense plans to contain the offensive firepower of Fort Lauderdale United FC this weekend, and which teammate comes up with their iconic goal celebrations.

