Houston Dash Announce 2024 Team Awards

November 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced their 2024 end of year award winners today, with a total of five players earning honors. Dash goalkeeper and captain, Jane Campbell, was named the Most Valuable Player and the Players' Player of the Year.

Campbell led the National Women's Soccer League in saves with 113, a new single-season record. She also led Houston to eight clean sheets this season, matching her regular season record for shutouts in a single season. The Dash captain has now earned 38 clean sheets for the team in the regular season and earlier this season she reached 150 starts for the team. She is the first goalkeeper to reach that regular season milestone with a single team.

Forward Diana Ordóñez won the Golden Boot, she led the team with five goals in the regular season and she scored two additional goals in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The forward missed the final two games of the regular season with an injury and was placed on the season-ending injury list after successful surgery on her shoulder.

Defender Paige Nielsen was named the Defender of the Year. She joined the team prior to the trade deadline in April and helped the team earn a clean sheet in her Dash debut against the Utah Royals on April 27. Nielsen reached 100 regular season games against the Orlando Pride on Sept. 28.

Defender Avery Patterson won the Newcomer of the Year award. The University of North Carolina product led the team with 2,073 minutes and she led the team with 28 appearances across all competitions. Patterson tallied two assists and scored her first professional goal in the final match of the regular season against Bay FC on Nov. 2.

Forward Bárbara Olivieri was named the Young Player of the Year award. The 22-year-old from Katy, Texas finished second in the race for the Golden Boot with four goals and she scored an additional goal in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup match against Tigres UANL. The forward also tallied two assists in the regular season and scored a goal in three consecutive games to close the 2024 season.

Players, staff and media voted on select categories and a full list of award winners can be found below.

AWARD PLAYER

Most Valuable Player Jane Campbell

Players' Player of the Year Jane Campbell

Golden Boot Diana Ordóñez

Defender of the Year Paige Nielsen

Newcomer of the Year Avery Patterson

Young Player of the Year Bárbara Olivieri

