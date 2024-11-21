Orlando Pride Defender Emily Sams Named 2024 NWSL Defender of the Year

November 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that defender Emily Sams has been voted the 2024 NWSL Defender of the Year, becoming the first player from the Pride to win the award.

Sams ranked second in the NWSL in recoveries (163) and is the club leader in possessions in the defensive third (108), clearances (76) and blocks (16). Sams recorded an 88.18 percent passing accuracy, the best among Orlando Pride defenders.

Behind Sams's lockdown play, the Orlando Pride defense conceded just 20 goals, tied for fewest in the league. Sams played in 25 matches (starting 24), including all 13 of the Pride's shutouts which led the league in the category as well as consecutive minutes without conceding a goal.

The Boise, Idaho native's performance earned her three-monthly Best XI honors this season, and contributed to the Pride's team success, as the club finished the regular season 18-2-6, clinching the first NWSL Shield and first trophy in club history. The standout center back helped the Pride set a league record for points in a regular season (60), regular season win streak (8) and undefeated streak (24). The Orlando Pride only allowed one goal after the 75th minute in the entire regular season.

The list of finalists was decided after a preliminary round of voting by  owners, general managers, coaches, players and media. The finalists were then voted on by fans, owners, general managers, coaches, players and media.

The Pride booked their place in the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, and will now face the No. 2 Washington Spirit on Saturday, Nov. 23, at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. The championship match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

