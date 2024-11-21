Three Angel City Football Club Players Called up to Compete in November FIFA International Window

November 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) forwards Alyssa Thompson (USA) and Claire Emslie (Scotland), along with defender Megan Reid (Canada) have been called up to represent their countries in the upcoming November FIFA international window.

Thompson will join Head Coach Emma Hayes and the US Women's National Team (USWNT), as they travel to Europe for two friendlies. The first match will be against England on November 30 at Wembley Stadium with kickoff set for 9:20 a.m. PT/5:20 p.m. local time in London, airing nationally on TNT, Max, Universo, and Peacock, followed by a match against the Netherlands on December 3 at ADO Den Haag Stadium with kick off set for 11:45 a.m. PT/8:45 p.m. local time in The Hague, airing nationally on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock.

Emslie will join the Scottish Women's National Football Team ahead of two UEFA Women's European play-off matches against Finland. Scotland will challenge the Finns in a double-header for the final place at the European championships in Switzerland next summer. The first leg of the Round Two playoff will take place at Easter Road in Edinburgh on Friday, November 29 and will be followed by the second match four days later in Helsinki. Both matches will air nationally on BBC.

Reid will join the Canada Women's National Team as they prepare to travel to Murcia, Spain for two international friendlies: against Iceland on Friday, November 29, and Korea Republic on Tuesday, December 3. Both matches are set to take place at the Pinatar Area in Murcia, Spain. Both matches will air live on OneSoccer, available on the fuboTV Canada platform, as a linear channel on Telus's Optik TV (Channel 980), as well as online at OneSoccer.ca and through the OneSoccer app.

