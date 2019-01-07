Houston Astros Caravan Visits Dell Diamond on January 22

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Save the date! The Houston Astros Caravan, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, is coming back to Dell Diamond on Tuesday, January 22. Players, coaches and front office personnel scheduled to attend the luncheon, presented by Cody Pools, will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the luncheon are on sale now through the Express ticket office by calling (512) 255-2255 or online at RoundRockExpress.com. Individual general admission tickets are $50 each and a reserved table of eight is available for $350. The event will start at noon, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. There will be an autograph session for all ticketed attendees following the luncheon and presentation. Please note, fans will not be permitted to bring outside memorabilia to be autographed.

The Express open their historic 20th anniversary season on the road against the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate) on Thursday, April 4 before returning to Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 9 for a five-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate). Season memberships and flex plan ticket packages are on sale now.

