Nashville Sounds Foundation Now Accepting Scholarships for 2019 Scholarship Program

January 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - For the fourth consecutive year, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will award four scholarships worth $2,500 each to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend college in fall of 2019.

The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $30,000 in scholarships and is designed to help deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students help pay for college tuition during their freshman year.

"The Nashville Sounds Foundation Scholarship Program is one of the most impactful initiatives we do in the community," said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. "Throughout the 2018 season, fans supported our fundraising efforts to help make this possible. To be able to help students pursue their dream of a college education is incredibly rewarding for the Sounds."

Interested seniors must complete the application process at www.nashvillesounds.com/community. The process includes submitting a two-to-three-page essay answering the following prompt: "Sport has three common themes that hold true across the board: teamwork, perseverance and dedication. How have those three themes been used/applied in your own life? Please provide specific examples of a time teamwork, perseverance or dedication helped you overcome an obstacle or achieve a goal. Examples are not limited to sport."

In addition to the essay, each submission must include at least two letters of recommendation from a teacher and/or coach, and an official high school transcript. The scholarship will be awarded based on the culmination of the student's school work, extracurricular activities and involvement in the community.

Each winner will receive tickets to a select 2019 Nashville Sounds game of their choice and a special surprise from the Nashville Sounds Foundation. The deadline to be considered for the 2019 scholarships is Friday, February 15, 2019. Scholarship winners will be notified no later than March 31, 2019.

Winners from 2018 include Gabriel Hutchinson (Fisk University), Ian Kane (Samford University), Yarelis Martin (University of Tennessee) and Mariah Washington (Georgia Institute of Technology).

The 42nd season of Nashville Sounds baseball begins on Thursday, April 4 when the Nashville Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at First Tennessee Park. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

About the Nashville Sounds Foundation:

The mission of the Nashville Sounds Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is to utilize baseball to positively impact the communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education and the power of sport to transform lives.

The Nashville Sounds Foundation is funded through monetary donations, private entities, memorabilia auctions and in-game custom public address announcements.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.