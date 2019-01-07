Former Chihuahuas All-Star Cody Decker to Host Hitting Clinic

January 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO - Former El Paso Chihuahuas All-Star, Cody Decker, returns to Southwest University Park on Sunday, January 20,, 2019 to host two 2-hour indoor hitting clinics.

The first session will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 10-12 and the second session is to take place from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. for ages 13-15 with check-in beginning one half hour prior to the start of each clinic. The cost is $35 per player and space is limited on a first come first served basis.

"The City of El Paso has given me so much in my career and life," Decker said. "I cannot begin to say how excited I am to give something back and instruct some young players in the community that supported me so well."

Registration is available online at epchihuahuas.com or by CLICKNG HERE.

The clinic is part of a two-day weekend of festivities for Decker who will be a guest at Temple Mount Sinai's showing of "Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel." The movie recounts the rise of Team Israel into a contender at the World Baseball Classic.

Decker, who recently signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, played with the Chihuahuas in 2014 and 2015. After earning a spot in the Pacific Coast League's All-Star game in 2015, he made his Major League debut with the San Diego Padres. Decker is the Chihuahuas all-time home run leader with 48 dingers.

To for more information, contact Kate Lewis at (915) 242-2029 or klewis@epchihuahuas.com.

WHAT: Cody Decker Hitting Clinic

WHEN: Sunday, January 20, 2019

10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Ages 10-12

1 p.m.-3 pm. | Ages 13-15

WHERE: Southwest University Park

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.