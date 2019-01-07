Gncu, Aces Award Getaway Trip to Spring Training 2019

January 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





RENO, Nev. - In partnership with Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), the Reno Aces will award four lucky people a weekend getaway to Scottsdale, Arizona. Each winner along with one guest will have the opportunity to see up to three Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training games among many other exciting perks including:

- Round trip airfare for two (2)

Ground transportation to and from Phoenix airport; and from Talking Stick Resort to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Two (2) night stay at Talking Stick Resort

Two (2) tickets for up to three (3) Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training games March 15-17

VIP tour of Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

One (1) gift card valued at $100

"With Greater Nevada Credit Union as part of our Aces family for the fourth year in a row, we wanted to give GNCU members an opportunity to see the Aces of past, present and future heading into our 11th season in the Biggest Little City," said Reno Aces General Manager, Emily Jaenson.

GNCU members and Aces fans can register to win by visiting www.gncu.org/aces from January 2 - February 1, 2019. Winners will be randomly selected. To view official contest rules, visit www.gncu.org/aces.

"We're looking forward to once again providing fans with a unique opportunity to watch future Aces players during Spring Training in Scottsdale, Arizona," said GNCU President/CEO Wally Murray. "It's always an excellent way to celebrate the new baseball season at Greater Nevada Field, and the many ways our partnership with the Reno Aces helps more people live greater throughout the year."

The Aces open their 2019 season on Thursday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, but return home on April 9th to take on the Albuquerque Isotopes. Season memberships are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000. For up-to-date news and notes throughout the offseason, follow the club on Twitter (@aces) or like the team on Facebook. For more information about Greater Nevada Credit Union, the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field, home of the Reno Aces, visit gncu.org.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.