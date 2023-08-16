Hot Streak Continues, Pelicans Take Down Fireflies 7-4

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans continued their red-hot stretch in August with a 7-4 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night. The victory pushed the Birds to a 64-45 record and 25-19 in the second half. The Fireflies dropped to 55-54 and 20-24 in the second half.

Columbia went on top first with a run in the bottom of the second. With a man on second, Lizandro Rodriguez hit a single to right field that scored the game's first run.

Myrtle Beach responded with five runs in the fourth and fifth innings. After Jefferson Rojas hit a leadoff double and moved to third on a steal, Andy Garriola lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to score the run and evened the game 1-1.

A four-run fifth gave the Birds the lead. With two outs and a runner on second, Reivaj Garcia would reach on a fielding error by pitcher Ben Hernandez as Ismael Mena came home to score to put the Pelicans in front. Brett Bateman followed with an RBI single and Rojas cranked a two-run home run to right as they led 5-1 after the top of the fifth.

The Fireflies clawed back in the sixth and seventh innings. After the first two batters were retired, Austin Charles hit a solo homer to left-center to bring the deficit down to three.

With two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, Roger Leyton lined a single to right that scored a run. Pelicans' pitcher Scarlyn Lebron would later throw a wild pitch with the bases loaded to make it a one-run game.

Mena put the finishing touches on the Birds' win with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth that pushed the lead to 7-4.

Myrtle Beach and Columbia meet for the third game of the series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

