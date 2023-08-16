Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.16 vs Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Ben Hernandez (1-1, 3.00 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with southpaw Jackson Ferris (0-2, 3.46 ERA).

Tonight is a Whiteclaw Wednesday where fans can enjoy $5 16 oz cans of Whiteclaw seltzers. In addition to that, it's also a Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday. You can bring your dog with you to Segra Park to enjoy a summer night in the Midlands! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

-------------------------------------

EIGHT RUNS SCORE IN EXTRAS AS COLUMBIA FALLS 11-9: The Fireflies rallied home behind a five-run seventh inning to force extras, but then an eight-run 10th inning led to an 11-9 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at Segra Park. The bats came alive in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Fireflies scored five runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter to erase a 6-1 deficit. Austin Charles and Daniel Vazquez set the table with a one out walk and single. Then with two outs, the ball started rolling in Columbia's direction. Trevor Werner singled, Jared Dickey doubled and Omar Hernandez was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Carson Roccaforte, who drew a walk to turn the score to 6-4. Next, Spencer Nivens singled, plating Jared Dickey and Omar Hernandez to tie the game before the eighth. In the 10th inning, Myrtle Beach scored five runs off Chazz Martinez (L, 6-6). The big play was Brett Bateman's two RBI single to left that scored Cristian Hernandez and Reivaj Garcia to put Myrtle Beach in front 10-6. Brian Kalmer later added a single to give Myrtle Beach their 11th run and to drive in his fifth RBI on a 4-5 evening.

HURLING HERNANDEZ: Ben Hernandez is on a roll, the 2020 second round pick has now tossed back-to-back quality starts and against Charleston, picked up his first win of the season. The righty has allowed three runs across his last 12 innings (2.25 ERA) and the Fireflies are 3-1 in games he has started since he was activated after the All-Star Break.

HOT START: Carson Roccaforte has cruised through the start of his Carolina League career. The Fireflies center fielder has already made a handful of stunning plays in center field, but if that weren't enough, he brought the bat along with him. The Rajin Cajun has played six games with at least one hit in each of those contests. All-in-all, he is 8-23 with a double, two triples and four RBI. Spencer Nivens is also off to a strong start, the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year had two homers last week vs Charleston. Finally, Jared Dickey has been an on-base machine in his first seven games, going 9-26 with two walks and a hit by pitch to earn a .419 on-base percentage.

MOVING ON UP: Ben Sears now has three saves in his last six appearances, giving him nine saves on the season. That ties him with 2021 Columbia Fireflies reliever Luis Barroso for sixth all-time amongst Columbia Fireflies players. He's two away from tying current Quad Cities River Bandits reliever Cooper McKeehan for second on the Fireflies all-time leaderboard.

SECURING SQUIRES: Brett Squires is riding his second-longest on-base streak of the season, a 14-game stretch that dates back to July 30. Over the run he has hits in all-except two games he has played in and is 17-49 (.347). He has also walked a pair of times and roped two doubles and four homers on the month. All-in-all, Squires is slashing .370/.389/.683 over the nearly two-week run. The on-base streak in the University of Oklahoma product's second-longest on-base streak of the season. Squires reached safely in 22-consecutive games from April 20-May 14. On that hot stretch, Squires slashed .444/.433/.877 as he led the league in multiple categories, including on-base percentage and doubles through the run.

REYES ROLLS: Columbia's 19-year-old pitcher earned the first quality start of his career in a loss to the Charleston RiverDogs Friday. The righty spun six frames, allowing five hits and two runs in a 2-1 pitcher's duel. Emmanuel Reyes is now 0-3 in his first three starts in Columbia with 16 punchouts in 15 innings and a 4.80 ERA.

