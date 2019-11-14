Hot Rods to Join Copa de la Diversion as Bolidos

BOWLING GREEN BALLPARK (Bowling Green, KY) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and member of the Midwest League, are proud to announce the team will join Minor League Baseball in celebrating diversity by joining MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n efforts in 2020. The Hot Rods will wear special uniforms and take on a new identity as the "BÃ³lidos de Bowling Green" for select games during the 2020 season.

A nod to the auto industry's significance in South Central Kentucky, Bowling Green's vibrant "BÃ³lidos" identity honors the area's Hispanic community as a translation from their full-time Hot Rods name. Additionally, flames featured within the logo tie in the BÃ³lidos alternate translation to meteors.

"We are so excited to celebrate and honor the Hispanic heritage of this community by joining Copa in 2020," Hot Rods COO and General Manager Eric C. Leach said. "We've spent so much time working on this new identity to make sure it reflects both our brand and the culture we'll be showcasing. We love the look that's been created around the BÃ³lidos name and can't wait to show off the vibrant, new threads that the team will wear."

The BÃ³lidos de Bowling Green will take the field for the first time on May 5, 2020 when the team faces the Peoria Chiefs at Bowling Green Ballpark. They'll don the BÃ³lidos uniform again on July 24th when the Quad Cities River Bandits come to town and finally against the West Michigan Whitecaps on August 31st during the final homestand of the 2020 season.

The BÃ³lidos de Bowling Green are one of 22 teams who are joining Copa de la DiversiÃ³n in the 2020 season. Other Midwest League teams who had Copa identities in 2019 include the Clinton Lumberkings (Clinton Elotes), Lake County Captains (Picantes de Lake County), Lansing Lugnuts (Locos de Lansing), Kane County Cougars (Cougars de Kane County), West Michigan Whitecaps (Calaveras de West Michigan) and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Cascabeles de Wisconsin). Minor League Baseball had 72 teams with Copa de la DiversiÃ³n aliases during the 2019 season. Copa de la DiversiÃ³n translates to "Fun Cup".

Fans can pick up their BÃ³lidos hats and pre-order shirts at the Body Shop team store inside of Bowling Green Ballpark.

Ticket packages for the 2020 season are on sale now! Fans can choose from a Holiday pack that includes six tickets and an All-Star shirt for $60 and an All-Star Holiday Pack with six tickets, tickets to both the 2020 Midwest League Home Run Derby and Fanfest, as well as an All-Star Game ticket and a tee-shirt for $85! Individual tickets will be available beginning in February 2020. For the event package information please visit www.bghotrods.com or call 270-901-2121.

