Kleinhans-Schulz Hired as Bandits Assistant GM

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits announced the addition of Paul Kleinhans-Schulz as the team's new Assistant General Manager on Thursday afternoon. Kleinhans-Schulz spent the 2019 baseball season serving in the same role for the Fort Myers Miracle.

A native of Waverly, Iowa, and a graduate of Augustana College in the Quad Cities, Kleinhans-Schulz joined the River Bandits in January, 2014, as an account executive before being promoted to Sales Manager in October.

After his third season with the organization, Kleinhans-Schulz took a position with the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes as Director of Group Sales, eventually rising to Assistant General Manager of Sales. He rejoined the Main Street Baseball family in 2018 as Assistant General Manager of the Lowell Spinners, then accepted a similar position with the Fort Myers Miracle in 2019.

"Paul was a valuable member of the great team we had in Quad Cities a few years ago and was a big part of our success in Lowell in 2018. We are so glad to have him back in the Quad Cities moving forward," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "Paul is young, dynamic and completely customer-service focused. Our goal as a team is to get better each year and Paul represents a big upgrade for us in this position. We are extremely excited to welcome him back."

Jacqueline Holm, the River Bandits General Manager during the 2019 season, is no longer with the organization.

