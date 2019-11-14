Lugnuts President Grueser Announces Departure

LANSING, Mich. - Lansing Lugnuts team president Nick Grueser, the team's longest tenured full-time employee, will officially leave the Lugnuts in February, the team announced today.

Grueser had first joined the Lugnuts in 2001 out of Wilmington College, working his way up to Director of Sales in 2003, assistant general manager during the 2006-2007 offseason, general manager in 2012, and team president during the 2017-2018 offseason.

In recent years, Grueser was named the 2016 Midwest League Executive of the Year, oversaw the award-winning 2016-2017 renovation of Cooley Law School Stadium that added The Outfield Apartments mixed-use development in center field, and led the hosting of the 2018 Midwest League All-Star Game.

"From starting as my first job out of college to now, almost two decades later, these years have been filled with moments and experiences that I'll never forget," said Grueser. "I thank Tom Dickson and Sherrie Myers for bringing me in and believing in my ability to lead this organization, as well as the Mid Michigan community for embracing me.

"I'm grateful to the City of Lansing, to LEPFA, and our corporate sponsors, for supporting us and working with us through thick and thin," Grueser went on. "I also wholeheartedly thank my great colleagues throughout the Midwest League and Minor League Baseball; our Major League partner in Lansing since 2005, the Toronto Blue Jays; and every person to have worked on our staff in any capacity for the past 19 seasons of Lugnuts baseball, for all of the time, energy and passion that you've given, from every phone call made to every tarp pull."

"I cannot tell you how proud I felt to watch Nick grow and excel as he moved up within the company, embracing each new challenge and working hour upon hour to figure out a solution," said Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson. "He gave his heart to doing the best he could, always, for the Lansing Lugnuts and for our partners, and he did so with the highest of integrity at every step of the way. His presence will be missed, but not forgotten."

Though Lansing Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons will retain his title, the Dansville native will now lead the company following Grueser's exit in February, while the Lugnuts conduct a search for a new Vice President of Corporate Partnerships as part of the executive transition.

