Hot Rods Season Opener Rained Out

May 4, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release









The tarp over Fluor Field, home of the Greenville Drive

Greenville, South Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Greenville Drive season opener was postponed on Tuesday due to rain, extending a wait that will stretch to 608 days when tomorrow's season-opening first pitch is thrown.

Instead, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern, 4:00 PM central, featuring two seven-inning games at Fluor Field. Opening Day will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 4, with a 7:05 PM Eastern, 6:05 PM Central first pitch. Fans can catch all the action at https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live or in Bowling Green by tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM.

