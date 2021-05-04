Opening Day Postponed; Doubleheader Thursday

Greenville, SC - It's been 611 days since the Greenville Drive's last home game at Fluor Field, and Mother Nature is going to make fans, players, coaches, and the Community wait one more day.

Tuesday evening's Opening Day, presented by TD Bank, game between the Drive and Bowling Green Hot Rods - affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays - has been officially postponed.

The planned Opening Day festivities will now occur on Wednesday, May 5th. Gates will open at 6 PM, with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Thursday - first pitch for game one will be at 5 PM, with gates opening at 4:30 PM. Both games will be seven innings.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday evening's rainout can exchange them at the Fluor Field Box Office for any remaining May game.

