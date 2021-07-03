Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... Back-to-back homers from Grant Witherspoon and Jordan Qsar in the eighth inning lifted the Hot Rods over the Grasshoppers, 6-3. John Doxakis made his first start at Bowling Green Ballpark and his third overall since being promoted to the Hot Rods on June 15th. He struck out a season-high seven batters, falling just short one strikeout short of his career-high. Miller Hogan picked up his second save of the year and locked down Bowling Green's 34th win of the season.

Players of the Month... Bowling Green swept the monthly awards for June. Niko Hulsizer earned the player of the month, while Jayden Murray received pitcher of the month. Hulsizer led the High-A East with 10 homers, 30 RBIs, a .779 slugging percentage, and posted an OPS of 1.220. He also placed second in the league in runs scored with 25 runs scored and a .441 OBP. Jayden Murray made four starts in June, finishing with a 4-0 record and a 2.70 ERA. He kept opponents to a measly .141 batting average, allowing just 10 hits over 20.0 innings.

Back-to-Back... Grant Witherspoon and Jordan Qsar's back-to-back homers on Friday were the first for Bowling Green since June 27th, when Evan Edwards and Qsar hit consecutive bombs in Hickory. Friday was the third time in 2021 Qsar has been a part of consecutive homers, including May 6th, June 27th, and Friday's game against Greensboro.

Former Hot Rods in the Olympics... Joe Ryan and Shane Baz have been named to the U.S Olympic Team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan, pitched in six games with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.93 ERA. Baz played the entirety of his 2019 season with the Hot Rods, finishing with a 3-2 record with a 2.99 ERA over 81.1 innings pitched. Both pitchers are currently playing at the AAA level with the Durham Bulls and open the Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, against Isreal.

Goodbye June... The Hot Rods ended the month of June with a 3-2 win over the Grasshoppers. This was just one of 19 wins Bowling Green logged in June, finishing the month with a record of 19-5. The offense flashed its power launching 48 homers, crushing their number of 34 long balls hit in May. The pitching staff posted a 3.80 ERA with 233 strikeouts and 56 walks, lowering their ERA and walks from May.

Yesterday's Notes... Doxakis struck out a season-high seven batters, falling one shy of his career-high... His 5.0 innings pitched is also a season-high... McGowan had his seventh multi-hit game of the year... Witherspoon collected his fourth multi-hit game and his eighth multi-RBI game of the season... Trevino had his fourth multi-hit game of 2021... Witherspoon and Qsar hit the first back-to-back home runs since Edwards and Qsar on June 27th against Hickory... This was the third time this season that Qsar has been involved in back-to-back homers... Bowling Green and Greensboro are tied in their all-time series, 4-4... The Hot Rods are 1-2 in three-run games this year... BG is 15-7 when opponents score first... They are 22-2 while outhitting the opposition...

Now pitching: Zack Trageton... The Hot Rods righty has made seven starts along with three appearances out of the bullpen. As a starter, Trageton has received the most run support out of any Hot Rods starter. The offense is scoring 9.43 runs per game when Trageton starts, including 5.43 runs while he is in the game. He has a 3-0 record in starts, and Bowling Green has won every game that he has started. He is the only starting pitcher to make more than one start and have no losses in games they have pitched.

