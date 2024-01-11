Hot Rods 2024 Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are excited to announce that single game tickets for the 2024 season will be available, Monday, January 15. Tickets can be purchased at BGHotRods.com.

Tickets start at $10 for reserved sections, down the first and third baseline. Premium tickets are available for $12 with seating behind the plate. Performance Foodservice Club tickets are $22, allowing you to enjoy a great dining experience while the action is taking place on the field.

Stay tuned for the 2024 Hot Rods promotional calendar to see what fun is coming to the ballpark this year. Until then, here are dates that always include fun for the Hot Rods:

April 5, 6:35 p.m. CT: The Hot Rods take on the Hudson Valley Renegades on Opening Day, with fireworks after the game.

July 4, 6:35 p.m. CT: Bowling Green's closest rivals, the Rome Empire, come to town for Independence Day.

July 4-6, all games start at 6:35 p.m. CT: Join us at Bowling Green Ballpark for fireworks after all three games during Red, White, and Boom Weekend.

September 1, 1:05 p.m. CT: The Hot Rods host the Greenville Drive for their final home game of the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend.

You can secure your seats by visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Ticket Office, going to BGHotRods.com, or calling (270) 901-2121.

