Horvath Collects Three Hits, Hot Rods One Win Away from Title

September 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mac Horvath smacked three of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-0, 3-0) 16 hits in a 5-1 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (0-1, 2-2) in game one of the South Atlantic League Championship Series.

Roc Riggio hammered a lead off homer in the top of the first against Hot Rods starter Brody Hopkins to put the Renegades up 1-0.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the first against Hudson Valley starter Baron Stuart. Colton Ledbetter walked and came around to score on a double by Horvath, tying the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the third, Horvath blasted a solo shot against Stuart to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Hot Rods increased the lead in the bottom of the fifth off Renegades reliever Joel Valdez. Horvath tripled and Aidan Smith homered to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bowling Green made it a 5-1 game against Hudson Valley reliever Yorlin Calderon. Kamren James singled and was plated on a triple from Hunter Haas.

Hopkins (1-0) earned the win, letting up a run on a hit, two walks, and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Stuart (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 2.1 frames.

Bowling and Hudson Valley have Monday off before continuing the series on Tuesday from Heritage Financial Park. RHP Chandler Murphy (1-0) takes the ball for the Hot Rods, while RHP Josh Grosz (0-0) is on the mound for the Renegades.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.