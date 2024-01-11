Hudson Valley Renegades 2023 Community Impact Report

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Making magical experiences for the entire community is a core tenet of the Hudson Valley Renegades mission, and in 2023 one of the most-impactful ways the team accomplished this was through the award-winning Renegades Community Program presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

Through new and returning programs, the Renegades had their largest community impact ever in 2023. The Renegades improved the community, honored local heroes, and donated well over $100,000 through monetary and in-kind donations to local organizations.

"Having a strong commitment to the community is extremely important to us as an organization," said Zach Betkowski, General Manager of the Renegades. "I am extremely proud that no other Minor League Baseball team does as much in and for its community as we do in the Hudson Valley."

New Programs in 2023

The Renegades and Heritage Financial Credit Union teamed up for a historic partnership in 2023, which included the launch of four new, major community initiatives.

Youth Field Betterment Initiative: Renegades and HFCU employees renovated Sauter Field at Spratt Park for City of Poughkeepsie Youth Baseball in April.

Education Program: Renegades and HFCU employees visited three local elementary schools, educating over 200 students on the importance of financial literacy and teamwork.

Community Star Award: Honored six community members in a special on-field ceremony who encompass dedication, service, and commitment to their community.

Outstanding Student-Athlete Award: Celebrated five Outstanding Student-Athletes from local middle and high schools, who were awarded and acknowledged for their academic and athletic achievements.

Making Magical Experiences

Throughout the 2023 season, the Renegades partnered with local organizations to create one-of-a-kind experiences for our local community.

Make-A-Wish Lil' Renegades All-Star Team: The Renegades partnered with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to introduce the inaugural Lil' Renegades All-Star Team. The Lil' Renegades All-Star Team created a unique and memorable opportunity for kids across the Hudson Valley. The Lil' Renegades received a VIP experience, allowing them to step into the shoes of a professional baseball player for a day. Each member of the All-Star Team received a special Little Renegades uniform, signed a one-day contract, signed autographs for the Hudson Valley players, and were the highlight of pre-game activities. Not only were the All-Stars featured, but Renegades fans came together to purchase tickets from a specialty ticket package that also served as a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, raising over $600 to support their mission to continue granting wishes to kids across the Hudson Valley.

Partnered with Disability, Dream & Do (D3) and Magic Wheelchair to create a magical surprise for a beloved Hudson Valley local, Parimala, affectionately known as Sweet P. Sweet P is renowned for her vibrant social media presence and her dedicated involvement with numerous organizations across the Hudson Valley. She is not only a source of inspiration, but also a tireless advocate for inclusivity and accessibility in our community. Prior to the Renegades' game on Sunday, June 18, the three organizations united to orchestrate an enchanting surprise for Sweet P - the unveiling of her brand-new princess carriage wheelchair.

2nd annual Teddy Bear Toss benefitting Cuddles from Cassidy was yet another success. Cuddles From Cassidy Pediatric Cancer Foundation aims to provide comfort and joy to children battling life-threatening illnesses by providing cuddles (care packages with stuffed animals) to put smiles on their faces. Over 1,500 teddy bears were tossed and donated to Cassidy, which topped the 1,300 bears that were donated in 2022.

In-Kind Donations

Fulfilled donation requests for fundraisers for local organizations totaling over $44,500.

Helping Hudson Valley Collection Drives: Held a series of collection drives benefitting local non-profits, providing them resources they may be limited or not have access to. Fans generously contributed feminine hygiene/beauty products, pet supplies, toys, school supplies, and food for local organizations Fearless!, Happy Life Animal Rescue, Salvation Army Beacon Citadel Corps, United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region, the Fishkill Food Pantry, and the Castle Point VA Hospital.

Monetary Donations

In 2023, the Renegades raised and donated over $67,000 in monetary donations for various local non-profit organizations.

Specialty Jersey Auctions: Through various specialty jersey auctions, helped raise more than $15,000 to benefit various organizations, including Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, Guardian Revival, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at WMCHealth, and local Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer to Peer Programs (Vet2Vet).

Player Awards & Merchandise Round-Ups: Raised over $6,900 for Maria Fareri Children's Hospital through round up donations at points of sale and pledge donations for each time a Renegades player received a weekly award during the season.

50/50 Raffle: Raised approximately $10,000 through an in-stadium 50/50 raffle benefitting Angels of Light and 13 Equine Hands Rescue in conjunction with GKontos Roofing.

Teamed up with the New York Yankees to make a joint donation of $35,000 to the American Red Cross of Eastern New York to assist in their efforts of aiding those affected by the deadly flash floods in July.

Community Service and Volunteering

Throughout 2023 both during the season and outside of it, Renegades players, coaches and front office staff dedicated over 150 hours of their time volunteering in the community fostering connections and giving back to those who call the Hudson Valley home.

HOPE Week: For the second consecutive year, the Renegades celebrated HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel). Renegades HOPE Week is presented by WMCHealth. HOPE Week is rooted in the fundamental belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture. Renegades' players, coaches, and front office staff participated in community events each day throughout the week, compiling more than 80 hours of community service from the week of June 13 through 18. In 2023, the organizations involved with Renegades HOPE Week were Happy Life Animal Rescue, Panichi Family Center for Communication & Learning (WMC Health), ZACC Attack, Castlepoint VA Medical Center, and Disability, Dream and Do (D3).

Front Office Staff: Collectively dedicated 40 hours to Dutchess Outreach's Lunch Box program, the community meal program of Dutchess Outreach. Together, we served over 500 nutritious meals to individuals and families in Dutchess County who struggle with food insecurity.

Players Community Service: Visited several organizations, including the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, Martha Lawrence Early Education Center, Town of Wallkill Boys & Girls Clubs, Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, and Dutchess Outreach during the 2023 season.

Other Community Partnerships

In addition to all of the above programs, the Renegades partnered with other organizations to make magical experiences at the ballpark.

Sensory Safe Suite presented by Curemark: In partnership with Curemark, LLC, the Hudson Valley Renegades unveiled the Sensory Safe Suite at Heritage Financial Park in 2022. The Renegades redesigned Suite 8 to create a space that provides a comfortable environment for families with children on the autism spectrum and special needs. The Sensory Safe Suite is one of the most in-demand areas of the ballpark, and has a waitlist that continues to carry into 2024. Since its introduction, the suite has accommodated over 1,000 fans over 132 games free of charge.

Veteran of the Game presented by AARP New York: Building off a program began in 2022, the Renegades and AARP New York recognized 66 veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces for their service and commitment to our country.

The Renegades are excited to continue their commitment to giving back to the community in 2024 with new, major community initiatives set to be announced in the coming weeks.

