Hooks vs. Tulsa Drillers

August 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Your Corpus Christi Hooks welcome the Tulsa Drillers, Double-A affiliate of the LA Dodgers, to town for a six-game series Tuesday, August 27 - Sunday, September 1.

Día De Los Hooks Weekend starts Thursday, August 29 and 1,500 fans will celebrate with a 2019 Jose Altuve ALCS Replica Ring. It's also the last Bark in the Park of the season, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi.

The special Día De Los Hooks jerseys worn by the ball club Thursday thru Saturday will be autographed and auctioned, with proceeds benefitting Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico de Corpus Christi. Details at cchooks.com/auction.

Friday, August 30th, 2,000 fans will go home with a Hooks Backpack Cooler presented by AutoNation!

The fifth and final installment of the Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey Series highlights Saturday's game, with 2,000 fans going home with the special giveaway presented by CITGO.

With Labor Day Weekend in full swing, catch the good vibes of the Jerry Diaz Island Postgame Concert on Sunday, September 1.

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.