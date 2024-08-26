Make Ready for Heavy Hitting Giveaways, Día de Los Hooks Weekend & Sunday Concert

CORPUS CHRISTI - Following a two-week road trip, the Hooks are back at Whataburger Field for their second-to-last homestand of the year, a six-game series vs. the Tulsa Drillers Tuesday, August 27 thru Sunday, September 1.

Día De Los Hooks Weekend starts Thursday, August 29, as the first 1,500 fans take home a 2019 Jose Altuve ALCS Replica Ring. It's also Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi and Three Dollar Thursday, offering discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas.

The special Día De Los Hooks jerseys worn by the ballclub Thursday thru Saturday will be autographed and auctioned, with proceeds benefitting Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico de Corpus Christi. Details at cchooks.com/auction.

Hooks Backpack Coolers from AutoNation are being handed out August 30. And postgame, fans are treated to the best fireworks show in South Texas, Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

Saturday night is headlined by the fifth and final installment of our Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey Series, presented by CITGO.

With Labor Day Weekend in full swing, catch the good vibes of the Jerry Diaz Island Postgame Concert on Sunday, September 1. The 5:05 series finale is also Dollar Day and H-E-B Kids Day, making for an ideal way to spend the holiday with friends and family.

This One's For The Gals is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm) Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40" A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more! WellMed Baseball Bingo Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm) Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO" Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, August 29 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm) Día De Los Hooks Weekend First 1,500 fans receive a 2019 Jose Altuve ALCS Replica Ring Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket. Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, August 30 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm) Día De Los Hooks Weekend First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Backpack Cooler from AutoNation Bud Light Friday Fireworks Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, August 31 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm) Día De Los Hooks Weekend First 2,000 fans receive Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey No. 5 from CITGO Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, September 1 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm) Jerry Diaz Island Postgame Concert H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins Coastal Bend City Employee Night : City employees from around the Coastal Bend get $3 off tickets by calling the Box Office at 361-561-HOOK (4665) Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

